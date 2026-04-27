Zardari’s China visit yields MoUs in desalination, agriculture, trade

Pakistan and China on Monday signed three MoUs aimed at boosting cooperation in desalination, agricultural innovation, and the tea sector.

Asif Ali Zardari, currently on a five-day trip to China, oversaw the signing ceremony involving representatives from China and Pakistan.

The first MoU was signed between the Government of Sindh and Lucion Environmental Technology Group to develop a seawater desalination project in Karachi. The initiative is intended to help address the city’s growing water shortage. Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon signed on behalf of Pakistan, while Lucion was represented by its chairman, Yuhui.

President Asif Ali Zardari witnessed the signing of three MoUs in Changsha relating to water desalination in Karachi, agricultural technology and tea sector cooperation, marking continued engagement between Pakistan and China in priority sectors. pic.twitter.com/L4XPTBPjDr — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) April 27, 2026

A second MoU was reached between the Sindh government and Long Ping Hi-Tech Information Company to advance collaboration in agricultural technology. The agreement was signed by Sharjeel Inam Memon and the company’s chairman, Chen Zhixin.

The third MoU focused on strengthening ties in the tea industry. It involved Pakistan’s MESKAY & FEMTEE Trading Company and China’s Hunan Tea Group and Jiaolong International Technology (Hainan). The deal aims to enhance cooperation across the tea value chain and promote economic and cultural connections between the two countries. Senator Saleem Mandviwalla signed for Pakistan, while Zhou Chongwang and Hao Jiaolong represented the Chinese side.

Several officials attended the ceremony, including Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar, Ali Hassan Barohi, Sindh Chief Secretary, and Pakistan’s Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi.

President Zardari arrived in China on Saturday night to begin his official visit, which is focused on enhancing trade and economic cooperation, particularly under the framework of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.