Honouring heroes

THE Government of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif deserves appreciation for drawing up a comprehensive strategy to honour heroes who upheld national pride during the recent conflict with India.

He declared that May 10 will be observed annually as ‘Youm-e-Marka-e-Haq’ to commemorate the “magnificent success” of Operation ‘Bunyan-un-Marsoos’ and to express national solidarity.

Friday, will be observed as a special day of tribute and gratitude as well as to honour the defence forces’ success on the defence front and bow before Allah in thanks.

Special prayers will be offered nationwide in continuation of Youm-e-Tashakur, seeking progress for the country and the well-being of its people.

In addition, the Prime Minister also unveiled a comprehensive support and compensation package for the victims of Indian aggression covering both personnel of armed forces and civilians.

There is no compensation for the unparalleled spirit demonstrated by our defence forces as well as different segments of the society in defending the motherland during Indian aggression and the enemy was forced to lick the dust due to unwavering national resolve to fight back with full force.

However, acknowledgement of the sacrifices and bravery helps boost morale of the people and forces.

The well-thought-out package will surely promote financial welfare of the families of martyrs and injured as it takes care of their economic needs as well as educational and medical facilities.

Families of civilians martyred during Marka-e-Haq will be provided Rs10 million in compensation, while civilians who were injured will receive amounts ranging from Rs1 million to Rs2 million.

For the families of martyred personnel of the Pakistan defence forces, the government will disburse compensation ranging from Rs10 million to Rs18 million, depending on the rank of the martyr.

Additionally, Rs19 million to Rs42 million will be allocated to facilitate the provision of a house for the heirs of the martyrs.

The government has also committed to continuing the full salary, including allowances, of martyred soldiers up to their scheduled retirement date.

Other elements of the package include free education for children of martyrs, marriage grant for one daughter, medical facilities for the injured and reconstruction of houses and mosques damaged during the short war.

More important is the decision of the government that all individuals who rendered services for the protection of Pakistan’s honour and defence would be acknowledged at the national level and honoured with awards.

In a befitting tribute, the National Assembly also passed a unanimous resolution commending the defence forces for their “exemplary professionalism, vigilance and courage” in defending the country’s sovereignty in response to unprovoked Indian aggression.

The NA also represented sentiments of the people of Pakistan by reaffirming the commitment of the country to regional and global peace, underlining that “democracies are committed to dialogue, not conflict.

” This is in sharp contrast to the provocative language used by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who hurled threats of more attacks on Pakistan warning “If Pakistan wants to survive, it will have to destroy its terror infrastructure”, forgetting baseless allegations against Pakistan pushed the region to the brink of catastrophe and the humiliation he received because of his mischievous posture.

Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif is expressing optimism by saying the country will discuss three major issues of Kashmir, terrorism and water with India in any future talks but Modi is harping on the same old string “India´s stand is very clear.

Terror and talks cannot go together…

Terror and trade cannot go together…

Water and blood cannot flow together.

” This shows Pakistan should not expect good from Modi’s India and be ready to defend its core interests on all fronts.

The latest war proved vital relevance of the PAF and air defence and logic demands proper investment on modernization of the air force, R&D on missile and drone technology as well as their mass scale domestic production and, of course, modernization of Pakistan Navy to ensure effective defence of the country’s maritime interests.