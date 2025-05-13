Budgeting with responsibility

THE budget-making process is underway and it is to be presented next month.

The government has decided to continue bloc allocation for parliamentarians under the Sustainable Development Goals Achievement Program (SAP) in the Budget 2025-26.

While people do expect development work from lawmakers in their constituencies, this is largely due to the absence of a functional local government system.

In reality, lawmakers are elected to make laws and shape national policy—not to carry out or manage development projects.

It is high time the local bodies are revived and made fully functional so that grassroots development can take place in a more effective and accountable manner.

Continuing to allocate development funds to parliamentarians is not a sustainable or democratic solution.

At the same time, under the conditions set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the government must cut expenditure by Rs1.6 trillion.

With no room left in other sectors, it is the development budget that is likely to face the axe.

This is unfortunate, as development spending is not wasteful—it drives economic growth, creates jobs and improves living standards.

It must be protected, not sacrificed.

Instead of cutting development funds, the government should focus on reducing unnecessary expenditures.

Loss-making state-owned enterprises must be restructured or privatised.

These entities have become a major drain on the national budget and continue to operate with little accountability or performance.

In addition, while there is a need to enhance the tax to GDP ratio by bringing all potential sectors into the tax net, it is important that the relief is provided to the salaried class in the budget both in terms of salary increase and reduction in their taxes.

There should also be no compromise on defence spending.

The recent rise in tensions with India has once again highlighted the need to keep our armed forces well-equipped.

Our forces have always responded with courage and professionalism as was seen most recently during tensions with India, but to stay ahead of the enemy, they must be provided with all necessary resources.

In short, the upcoming budget must focus on responsible spending, clear priorities and long-term reforms.