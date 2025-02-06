Forced displacement of Palestinians from Gaza a blatant violation of int’l laws: UN chief

WASHINGTON – United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres on Thursday said that the forced displacement of Palestinians from Gaza is a blatant violation of international laws.

Reacting to a recent statement—without naming Donald Trump—Guterres warned that such remarks could further deteriorate the situation and lead to complications.

“We endorse the two-state solution for Palestine,” he said.

He emphasized the need for a peaceful and lasting resolution to the Gaza conflict, urging all the parties to respect international laws.

During a meeting, Guterres also cautioned US President Donald Trump against any form of ethnic cleansing in Gaza. Addressing the gathering, he said, “While seeking a resolution, we must not complicate the issue further. It is imperative that we adhere to the principles of international law and avoid any form of ethnic cleansing,”.

Stressing the two-state solution, Guterres stated, “We must reaffirm our commitment to the two-state solution,”.

Although he did not directly mention Trump or his proposal regarding Gaza in his speech, UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric later told journalists that Guterres’ remarks could be interpreted as a response.

Earlier, Guterres had also discussed the regional situation with Jordan’s King Abdullah. Following this, Palestinian UN envoy Riyad Mansour informed a committee that King Abdullah would deliver a unified message from Arab states to Trump in Washington next week.

Mansour reaffirmed, “We have no homeland other than Palestine. Gaza is an integral part of it, and we will not abandon it,”.

He further said, “No power in the world can expel Palestinians from the land of our ancestors including Gaza,”.