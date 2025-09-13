Petrol prices in Pakistan likely to increase: Expected rates from September 16

ISLAMABAD – The federal government is likely to jack up petrol prices in Pakistan, starting from September 16, in upcoming fortnightly review.

Reports said the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) will send its final working to the Petroleum Division on September 15.

The Petroleum Division and the Ministry of Finance will review the summary before sending it to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for final approval.

Current Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Currently, the petrol is being sold for Rs264.61 per litre while the high speed diesel is available for Rs285.83 per litre.

The price of Light Speed Diesel stands at Rs159.76 per liter, and Kerosene Oil is Rs176.81 per liter.

Expected Petrol Prices in Pakistan from Sept 16

Reports suggest that the government may increase the petrol price by Rs1.54, taking the new rate to Rs266.18.

Similarly, the price of high speed diesel is likely to surge by 4.79, taking the new rate to Rs290.62 per litre

The Kerosene Oil is expected to move up by Rs3.06 and its expected price from September 16 will be Rs179.87.

The light speed diesel price may see an increase of Rs3.68, taking the new rate to Rs163.44 per litre.