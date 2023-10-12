LAHORE- The Kahna police on Thursday booked the protesters for stopping the car of PML-N President and former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Sub-Inspector Munir lodged the FIR over charges of blocking the road.

شوباز کی شوبازیاں

شوباز کی گاڑی کے سامنے احتجاج کرنے والوں کو بلا کے چائے پلانے کا ڈراپ سین

تمام افراد پے FIR درج کروادی

ظالم ظلم سے باز نہیں آسکتے

Shame on u show baaz pic.twitter.com/s9iI6YRkHR — Hafiz Farhat Abbas (@FarhatAbbas_PTI) October 12, 2023

According to the reports, four suspects were identified while several others who were uknown were also mentioned in the FIR.

The video of the protesters stopping the car of Shehbaz Sharif and lodging protest had gone viral on the social media. The protesters were seen quite angry over sky-rocketing inflation. Many of them used “abusive language” against the PML-N leader.

Shehbaz Sharif was spotted on the front seat of the bulletproof car on his way back to home after a power show in Lahore.

#ShehbazSharif is facing 'criticism' from Lahoris, the city once considered a stronghold of #PMLN pic.twitter.com/FVLUfF9tpO — Waqas Jawaid (@arainwaqas27) October 4, 2023

A day later, Shehbaz Sharif invited the leaders of the said area where his car was stopped and discussed the prevailing situation. He took to X previously known as Twitter and clarified that he invited the relevant leaders of the area and heard their problems. He said that he assured them resolution of their problems.

The PTI, on other hand, reminded the PML-N of public reaction, saying that the public was angry because nothing was done for them during the 16-month coalition government.