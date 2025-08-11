Constitution, women and their woes

Tasleem Naz Abro

THE Constitution of Pakistan advocates for well being of its citizens.

Article 38 of the Constitution focuses on promoting socio-economic well being of the people. It outlines state’s responsibility to secure well being of all citizens, regardless of gender, caste, creed or race by raising their standard of living, preventing wealth concentration, ensuring fair treatment of employers and employees, and providing basic necessities for those unable to support themselves. It also addresses income disparity and provincial shares in federal services. The Constitution includes provisions for protection of women, children and persons with disabilities, recognising their rights to social and economic well-being, but still much is desired in the domain of welfare and well being across the country.

Pakistan has ranked 148th out of 148 countries in 2025 in the World Economic Forum’s Global Gender Gap Index. The rulers must reflect upon it. No doubt, Pakistan has made significant progress in the legislative work regarding women’s rights and gender equality in key areas both at federal and provincial level but yet much is desired to strengthen and implement the existing laws to ensure women and men equality; strengthen gender institutionalism and increase public resources for gender equality. More important in our society is Gender Equity, instead of Gender Equality because they lag much more in many segments of society. Equitable justice is a solution to their historical and societal disadvantages.

Keeping in view dismal ranking in GGGI, the present rulers must focus on Gender inequality across economic participation, education, health, and political empowerment and take practical steps to change the lot of women, honour our international obligations and commitments, achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and improve our ranking like Bangladesh and other countries. Above all, federal and provincial level ministries, divisions, departments and other bodies should collect and compile the Gender Data for a variety of reasons in this digital age.

I see several highly educated Sindhi women without employment. Feudal mindset hinders their growth. Until this feudal mindset is changed, Sindhi women, no matter how educated, skilled, or pragmatic, will continue to be relegated to secondary roles. Give Sindhi women and girls a quality education and employment, because education without employment is a dead- end for Sindhi women in rural areas.

While visiting different parts of the country with a special mention of villages in upper Sindh regions I have learnt that putting money in the hands of women is not good in any manner. Many women, after receiving money, have started smoking, gambling and spending money on non-productive activities such as purchasing expensive mobile sets and wasting time in fun frolicking, instead of art and handcarts works and looking after their cows, buffaloes and goats.

The Benazir Income Support district level team must motivate beneficiary women and their men to use that money in business. It will not only increase women’s economic empowerment but also lift their families out of poverty and strengthen communities and our economy and our country. The BISP should not delay in this action. Practical steps should be taken to ensure gender justice and address the gap in economics- unequal land rights, provide access to credit, and support women in agriculture.

— The writer is a volunteer adult literacy educator and social worker based in Islamabad.

([email protected])