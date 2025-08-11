A partnership forged in sweat…!

SOMETHING I remember so well in my days as a businessman was that whenever a business challenge arose, my exercising increased, be it jogging or lifting weights! I believed that to achieve my targets or beat the competition I needed to keep myself as fit as a gladiator sparring before his final bout in the arena.

I have always believed that success and exercise are like an old married couple who may not always like each other but cannot live apart. They thrive together, feed off each other, and when they do part ways, disaster follows. Let’s be honest—show me a successful person, and I’ll show you someone who, at some point, has embraced sweat, struggle, and an irrational fascination with running shoes. Oh yes, success needs exercise like a car needs fuel or like a politician needs an audience. You may not like it, but there it is. And when you ignore this sacred partnership, the results are just as predictable as watching a toddler knock a glass off the table. Failure, depression, and long, unproductive hours in bed come marching in like unwanted guests at a party.

Success, you see, has a funny way of favouring the ones who get up and move. It’s partial to those who understand that energy begets energy. The ones who put on those running shoes, drag themselves out of bed, and conquer at least one thing before breakfast—whether it’s a mile, a set of push-ups, or simply the act of standing upright before noon. These are the folks who get things done. They push themselves physically, and in return, success pushes them forward in life.

Meanwhile, those who avoid exercise also slowly tend to avoid ambition. Because sooner or later they will hit the snooze button on both their alarm clock and their dreams. Their muscles weaken, their minds fog, and their motivation evaporates faster than free Wi-Fi at a Starbucks coffee shop. They wonder why nothing works out for them, not realizing that the only thing they’ve lifted in months is a fork.

History tells us that greatness and activity go hand in hand. Churchill, despite his love for cigars, still made it a point to stay active. Elon Musk is known for pushing physical endurance. Even Einstein, with his wild hair and spacey gaze, insisted on long walks to clear the mind. They knew something many of us refuse to acknowledge: The body fuels the mind. Stagnation is the enemy of progress.

So here’s my challenge to you. The next time you feel stuck, before blaming fate, luck, or the universe—move. Walk, run, stretch, jump, do something. Because success is not just a matter of intelligence, opportunity, or talent. It is also about momentum. Keep moving, and you’ll see. Success and exercise? They’re not just partners; they’re soulmates. And when they work together, believe you me the sky’s the limit…!

—([email protected])