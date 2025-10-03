Conquerors, Challengers secure wins in Women’s U19 T20 Tournament

Conquerors and Challengers secured wins in the fifth round of the National Women’s U19 T20 Tournament in Karachi on Friday.

At the National Bank Stadium, the Conquerors beat the Strikers by 28 runs.

After being put into bat, Conquerors reached 124/6 in the allocated 20 overs. Samiya Afsar contributed 57 off 45 balls, laced with seven fours and one maximum. Eyman Naseer made 33 off 30 balls. Memoona Khalid bagged two wickets.

In reply, Strikers managed 96/7 in their quota of 20 overs. Aqsa Habib contributed an unbeaten 40 off 39 balls. Maheen Irfan took three wickets, while Aleesa Mukhtiar got two wickets. Samiya Afsar was named player of the match.

At the HPC Oval Ground, Challengers bagged a 13-run victory on DLS over Stars. Opting to bat first, Challengers scored 98/6 in 20 overs. Ravail Farhan contributed 32 runs. Hadia Mina and Mahnoor Zaib bagged two wickets apiece.

In reply, Stars were restricted to 73/8 in 17 overs. Afsheen Imran, Munazza Ghaffar and Syeda Batool Fatima bagged two wickets each. Syeda Batool Fatima was named player of the match for her valuable contribution with the ball.

The next round of the tournament will be played on Saturday, October 4.