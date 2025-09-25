Concept of Ruh in the Qur’an

UNDERSTANDING Ruh, or spirit, remains a complex issue because Allah has not explicitly defined it in the Quran.

The confusion deepened when Arab scholars integrated Greek philosophy into Quranic interpretation. This particularly affected words with unclear definitions, such as Ruh, leading to diverse scholarly opinions—some viewing Ruh as an existing created entity, others calling it uncreated. Consequently, this altered the true meaning of Quranic verses and caused misunderstandings, leaving readers confused and frustrated.

The Role of Intuitional Knowledge: One primary issue was the lack of intuitional knowledge among some scholars, which is essential for correctly interpreting the Quran. Philosophical reasoning alone is insufficient and can mislead both the interpreter and the reader. The Quran itself suggests that true understanding requires more than intellectual analysis. This raises the question: does Ruh possess creative power? The answer is no. Ruh is a conduit of divine will, not a creator. The Quran acknowledges its mystery: “And they ask you about the Spirit. Say: ‘The Spirit is of the command of my Lord, and you have been given little knowledge about it.’” (Quran 17:85)

Scholarly Support for Ruh as Jibril: Numerous scholars have backed the idea that Ruh refers to Jibril: Shaykh al-Shanqeeti: He stated that “Ruh al-Qudus is Jibril” and cited multiple Quranic verses to support his claim, such as (Quran 2:87, 26:193, 19:17). Ibn Abi Haatim: Collected narrations from scholars like Muhammad ibn Ka’b al-Qurazi and Qutaadah, all supporting the Ruh-Jibril link. Al-Bukhari and Muslim: Recorded a hadith where the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) prayed for Hassan bin Thabit, saying, “O Allah, support him with Ruh al-Qudus.” Ibn Taymiyah: Affirmed that “the majority of scholars say Ruh al-Amin and Ruh al-Qudus refer to Jibril.” Yusuf Ali: In his Tafseer argued that “the Holy Spirit can be no other than Jibril, as he delivers revelation and strengthens believers.”

A Logical Examination: Accepting that Ruh al-Qudus is Jibril raises some logical questions. The Quran states: “Indeed this is a revelation from the Lord of the Universe, which the Ruh al-Amin (Jibril) has carried down to your heart.” (Quran 26:192-194) If Ruh exclusively refers to Jibril, does that mean Jibril is sent to all believers? Traditionally, Jibril is believed to have only come to prophets, yet the hadith mentions Ruh al-Qudus supporting Hassan bin Thabit, a poet. This implies Ruh may not be limited to prophets alone. According to Ibn Arabi Ruh exists in all righteous people, not just prophets.

Ruh as Separate from Jibril: Some scholars argue that Ruh is distinct from Jibril and angels. The Quran differentiates between angels and Ruh: “He sends down the Angels with the Ruh of His Command upon whomever He decides among His bondmen.” (Quran 16:2) In Tafseer Al-Mizan, Allamah Tabatabai recounts a conversation where Imam Ali clarified that “Jibril is an angel, and Ruh is not Jibril.” He further explained that Ruh is an entity separate from angels.

Ruh in the Birth of Jesus and Adam: Some scholars suggest that Jibril was sent as Ruh Allah (Spirit of Allah) to Mary in human form. However, the Quran states: “And We breathed into her of Our Spirit, and made her and her son a Sign to the whole world.” (Quran 21:91) “Allah has also set forth the parable of Mary, who guarded her chastity, and into whom We breathed of Our Spirit.” (Quran 66:12) If Ruh al-Qudus is Jibril, does that mean Jibril was infused into Mary’s womb to conceive Jesus? A similar phrase is used for the creation of Adam: “I am creating a human being from clay. After I have created him and breathed into him of My Spirit, fall you down, prostrating yourselves to him.” (Quran 38:71-72) Would this imply that Jibril was infused into Adam as well? Moreover, the Quran states that the Spirit can be sent to anyone with Allah’s permission: “Ever-Raised are His degrees, The Owner of the Throne, casting the Spirit of His Command upon whomever He decides of His bondmen.” (Quran 40:15)

Conclusion: Can We Label Ruh as Jibril? The debate over Ruh’s identity remains unresolved. While many scholars equate Ruh al-Qudus with Jibril, others argue that Ruh is a separate divine entity. If Ruh is indeed Jibril, then Jibril must come to all believers, contradicting the traditional belief that he only appeared to prophets. If Ruh is separate, then it functions as a divine force beyond angelic beings. The Quran and hadith provide arguments for both perspectives, making this an ongoing discussion in Islamic theology.

—The writer is contributing columnist, based in Manchester, UK.