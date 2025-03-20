Comprehensive national security policy

THE advancement of communication technology, the modern industrial revolution, and imperialist powers’ lust for capturing natural resources have led them to acquire sophisticated weapons, ranging from conventional to biological and nuclear, to establish hegemony in their respective strategic environments.

This has also changed the dynamics of modern warfare, and the invention of television, computers, and social media (Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, etc.) is being used as a weapon to propagate falsehoods to such an extent that they appear to be the truth.

This was manifested by the relentless false propaganda of the US, Britain, and their allies against Saddam’s regime in Iraq, accusing it of possessing Weapons of Mass Destruction and declaring it authoritarian, where the protection of human rights was a far cry.

Later, George W. Bush and Tony Blair apologized to the world community for turning Iraq into rubble, butchering thousands of Iraqis, and making millions homeless.

This is one instance of state-sponsored media warfare used to achieve national interests through a coercive foreign policy.

Likewise, democracy and human rights have lost their meaning in global realpolitik, overshadowed by offensive realists, as evident from the cases of Palestine and Kashmir, where indiscriminate genocide and violations of international law, the Geneva Conventions, and other global human rights instruments have been observed.

Since its inception, Pakistan has been caught in the quagmire of global strategic warfare, especially when the world was divided into two major ideological blocs: Capitalist and Communist.

After the collapse of the former USSR, in a unipolar world, George H.W. Bush introduced his ‘Doctrine of the New World Order’ on September 23, 1991, based on principles such as human rights, democracy, peace and the rule of law.

Meanwhile, the United States perceived the emergence of China as an economic power as a strategic threat to its national interests.

Furthermore, the 9/11 incident transformed global and regional strategic environments, with the US becoming increasingly engaged in warfare worldwide.

Like other countries, Pakistan could not escape the effects of this shift.

Ironically, Pakistan’s strategic thinkers and policymakers did not formulate a comprehensive security policy during this period and the country’s security was managed on an ad hoc basis, leading to internal and external challenges.

After the inhumane massacre of innocent children at Army Public School in Peshawar on December 16, 2014, political and military leadership designed a national security strategy under the title National Action Plan.

However, a thorough analysis of this plan reveals structural and functional flaws, and its half-hearted implementation allowed non-state actors to rise and resume terrorist activities.

Additionally, political parties launched malicious propaganda against the Pakistan Army and security agencies through social media, further aiding Pakistan’s external enemies.

This campaign, following the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, further facilitated terrorist organizations.

Recently, the in-camera parliamentary meeting on the security situation highlighted the indifferent approach of political parties like PTI and PkMAP toward the ongoing security crisis and the unabated massacre of civilians and security personnel across the country, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

The re-emergence of Khwarij (TTP) and their bloodshed of security personnel, religious clerics and civilians have pushed the people of Pakistan into a state of war against Khawarij.

In the prevailing security environment, the government must design a Comprehensive Security Policy based on the following recommendations: 1.

The Cyber Security Wing of the FIA must be fully operational, with dynamic officers appointed to key positions and held accountable for any lapses.

2.Provincial police must be equipped with modern weapons and officers specializing in warfare must be appointed as Regional Police Officers, District Police Officers and Station House Officers.

3.Strict action must be taken against social media activists affiliated with any political association engaged in harmful propaganda.

4.The Pakistan Army must establish a Secret Code system at the brigade level to allow common citizens to report anti-state actors and their handlers.

5.Foreign-funded NGOs involved in spreading hate under the guise of democracy and human rights must be banned.

6.Any political party whose workers or leaders, implicitly or explicitly, contribute to security deterioration or create distrust between the masses and security forces must be banned, as this contradicts the spirit of Pakistan’s Constitution.

7.Military courts must be reinstated, as civil courts have failed to deliver justice, evident in the recent release of terrorists by the Peshawar High Court, including those involved in the Peshawar Police Line attack.

8.All illegal foreigners must be repatriated.

9.Pakistan must revisit its policy toward the United States regarding the so-called Global War on Terror and strengthen its strategic partnership with China and Russia.

10.An internal emergency must be declared in any province where the respective government is indifferent or obstructive in restoring peace.

In short, a Comprehensive National Security Policy is the need of the hour, with zero tolerance for terrorists and their handlers.

The people of Pakistan must recognize the global and regional security dynamics and stand firmly with their security forces to combat the current existential threats.

—The writer is Chairman & Security Expert, Department of Political Science, Islamia College Peshawar.([email protected])