PCRET: Setback for renewable energy

WE are currently in an era where renewable energy is gaining prominence and reliance on fossil fuels is steadily declining.

The use of non-renewable energy sources like oil, coal and wood is depleting at an alarming rate.

However, despite this global shift, Pakistan is dismantling the Pakistan Council of Renewable Energy Technologies (PCRET), a body that operated under the Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST).

The primary reasons for the closure of the Council, which was established in 1997 under the Cabinet Division and implemented in 2001, stem from its failure to achieve the objectives it was designed to meet.

The Council was formed through the merger of two semi-autonomous bodies of the MoST: the Pakistan Council of Appropriate Technology (PCAT) and the National Institute of Silicon Technology (NIST).

These two organizations had different bylaws and distinct objectives.

As a result, the new Council was split into two departments: the Rural Energy Technology Department and the Solar Energy Technology Department.

Before the merger, PCAT’s core functions were focused on the adoption, dissemination and promotion of appropriate technologies, with a strong emphasis on community participation for successful implementation.

Conversely, NIST was a research and development (R&D) institute with local and international scientists and engineers providing their expertise.

This institute was equipped with a large, well-maintained building, extensive land and workshops filled with modern machinery and tools.

Until 2013-14, PCRET submitted monthly progress reports from regional offices and the Directorate General to the MoST.

However, since that period, the Council has become non-functional and has failed to contribute to the national development it was meant to support.

The causes behind its failure are clear: the Council’s policies were formulated by individuals who lacked an understanding of the significance of renewable energy.

Mismanagement within PCRET is glaringly evident.

Recurring expenses, including utility bills, vehicle maintenance, oil and drivers’ TA/DA, have become excessively high.

Furthermore, promotions for employees have been halted for a prolonged period, which has negatively impacted the activities of PCRET.

Nepotism and favoritism have played a significant role in the downfall of the Council.

For instance, in 2013-14, an employee from PTCL, a commercial entity, was hired on deputation.

He was later permanently inducted and promoted to the position of Director, bypassing established rules.

After the rules for PCRET were revised in 2023, this individual was swiftly promoted to Deputy Director General, a post that had remained vacant for nearly 13 years.

Moreover, large portions of the Council’s impressive building have been taken over by other government departments.

The Director General currently serves in an acting capacity while also holding the full-time position of Chairman of the Pakistan Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (PCSIR) Laboratories, the largest public sector scientific and industrial research organization in the country.

Additionally, he serves as a technical advisor to the MoST.

Juggling these three high-level roles leaves him with little time to manage the functions of PCRET effectively.

Several other administrative and financial issues have contributed to the collapse of PCRET, despite the fact that the services of skilled, semi-skilled and highly qualified personnel are more crucial than ever in the renewable energy sector.

