Warning for Pakistanis: Advisory issued on visa document attestation

ISLAMABAD – The Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment has issued an advisory for Pakistani citizens regarding the proper attestation of documents required for visa applications to foreign countries.

In a message shared on its official Facebook page, the bureau said it has observed that some applicants are using the services of unauthorized agents to get their documents attested.

According to the advisory, certain agents are allegedly using fake stamps and forged signatures to certify documents, misleading applicants and charging them significant amounts of money. Authorities warned that such fraudulent practices can result in serious consequences for visa applicants.

The bureau stated that the use of falsified attestations may not only lead to rejection of visa applications but can also harm the country’s reputation internationally.

Citizens have been urged to avoid shortcuts and instead visit relevant government departments to complete the document verification process through official channels.

Officials also emphasized that applicants should rely only on authorized platforms and procedures when applying for visas.

Under Pakistan’s document verification system, visa-related papers must pass through a structured attestation process.

Educational documents are required to be verified by either the Inter Board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC) or the Higher Education Commission (HEC). Personal documents such as marriage or birth certificates must first be verified by the concerned local government authorities before final attestation by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) or its designated camp offices.

The bureau advised applicants to strictly follow these official procedures to avoid fraud and ensure their visa applications are processed smoothly.