Bangladesh Premier League, the flagship Twenty20 cricket tournament organized by the BPL Governing Council, is set to be held in January 2024, and the drafting of players is underway, with Pakistan players in for a huge demand as the reigning champions.
Comilla Victorians, a franchise of the BPL, kept Naseem Shah and also picked Zaman Khan for the highly anticipated 2024 edition.
The BPL 2024 players’ draft is slated to be held on September 24, 2023 Sunday and fans are already excited to see Pakistani pacers in action.
At least 448 foreign players are put into five groups based on their stats and persona.
Group A holds top-listers and 18 are roped in for the group, Group B has 16 players, 60 are placed in Group C, 97 players in Group D, and 257 players in Group E.
Pakistani players in Bangladesh Premier League BPL 2024 draft
Category A
- Shan Masood
- Haider Ali
Category B
- Ahmed Shehzad
- Usama Mir
- Mohammad Hafeez
- Yasir Shah
- Saud Shakeel
Category C
- Usman Shinwari
- Sharjeel Khan
- Shahnawaz Dahani
- Kamran Akmal
- Haris Sohail
- Mohammad Imran
- Abdullah Shafique
- Umaid Asif
- Aamer Yamin
- Amad Butt
- Ahmed Daniyal
- Sohaib Maqsood
Category D
- Imam-ul-Haq
- Salman Irshad
- Agha Salman
- Umar Akmal
- Rumman Raees
- Zahid Mahmood
Category E
- Zafar Gohar
- Sohail Tanvir
- Rohail Nazir
- Sarfaraz Ahmed