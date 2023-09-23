Bangladesh Premier League, the flagship Twenty20 cricket tournament organized by the BPL Governing Council, is set to be held in January 2024, and the drafting of players is underway, with Pakistan players in for a huge demand as the reigning champions.

Comilla Victorians, a franchise of the BPL, kept Naseem Shah and also picked Zaman Khan for the highly anticipated 2024 edition.

The BPL 2024 players’ draft is slated to be held on September 24, 2023 Sunday and fans are already excited to see Pakistani pacers in action.

At least 448 foreign players are put into five groups based on their stats and persona.

Group A holds top-listers and 18 are roped in for the group, Group B has 16 players, 60 are placed in Group C, 97 players in Group D, and 257 players in Group E.

Pakistani players in Bangladesh Premier League BPL 2024 draft

Category A

Shan Masood

Haider Ali

Category B

Ahmed Shehzad

Usama Mir

Mohammad Hafeez

Yasir Shah

Saud Shakeel

Category C

Usman Shinwari

Sharjeel Khan

Shahnawaz Dahani

Kamran Akmal

Haris Sohail

Mohammad Imran

Abdullah Shafique

Umaid Asif

Aamer Yamin

Amad Butt

Ahmed Daniyal

Sohaib Maqsood

Category D

Imam-ul-Haq

Salman Irshad

Agha Salman

Umar Akmal

Rumman Raees

Zahid Mahmood

Category E