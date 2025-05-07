AGL48.4▼ -4.8 (-0.09%)AIRLINK144.99▼ -8.33 (-0.05%)BOP9.3▼ -0.49 (-0.05%)CNERGY6.71▼ -0.38 (-0.05%)DCL10.15▼ -0.31 (-0.03%)DFML32.54▼ -2.48 (-0.07%)DGKC133.7▼ -2.29 (-0.02%)FCCL42.75▼ -1.29 (-0.03%)FFL13.89▼ -0.74 (-0.05%)HUBC130.49▼ -2.98 (-0.02%)HUMNL12.52▼ -0.33 (-0.03%)KEL4.25▼ -0.13 (-0.03%)KOSM5.04▼ -0.38 (-0.07%)MLCF69.88▼ -0.32 (0.00%)NBP83.5▼ -0.82 (-0.01%)OGDC197.6▼ -5.33 (-0.03%)PAEL41.3▼ -1.8 (-0.04%)PIBTL8.3▼ -0.52 (-0.06%)PPL147.89▼ -3.91 (-0.03%)PRL27.78▼ -1.74 (-0.06%)PTC19.12▼ -1.27 (-0.06%)SEARL77.32▼ -4.19 (-0.05%)TELE6.62▼ -0.39 (-0.06%)TOMCL29.25▼ -1.9 (-0.06%)TPLP7.93▼ -0.39 (-0.05%)TREET18.91▼ -0.99 (-0.05%)TRG61.52▼ -2.56 (-0.04%)UNITY25▼ -1.17 (-0.04%)WTL1.25▼ -0.08 (-0.06%)

CM reviews progress on ongoing, new health projects

Cm Maryam Suspends Nishtar Hospital Ms Doctors Over Spread Of Hiv Among Patients
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has called for a comprehensive master plan for the development of the Nawaz Sharif Medical District, emphasizing the government’s firm commitment to strengthening the province’s healthcare system through modern infrastructure and advanced medical facilities.

Chairing a comprehensive meeting to review the ongoing and upcoming projects of the Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education (SH&ME) Department, here on Tuesday, the chief minister was briefed on major developments in the health sector.

She directed the immediate procurement of state-of-the-art medical equipment for public hospitals to meet modern healthcare needs.

A proposal to establish a School of Paramedics within the Nawaz Sharif Medical District received unanimous approval, while it was also decided that an Institute of Genetic and Blood Diseases would be set up in Nawaz Sharif Medical District.

Plans were further approved for setting up specialized units in surgical orthopedics, internal medicine, and rehabilitation as part of the district’s expansion.

CM Maryam Nawaz also issued directives for the completion of the Lady Willingdon Hospital project within six months and called for timely measures to expedite the completion of all under-construction health facilities.

 

News desk

Related Posts

  • Lahore

CM Maryam hails police efforts to reduce crime rate

  • Featured, Lahore, Pakistan

Punjab to launch 1,100 e-taxis as CM Maryam approves financial model for project

  • Lahore

CM Maryam pays tribute to firefighters

  • Lahore

Stem cells evolutionise wound healing, skin health, says expert at symposium

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer