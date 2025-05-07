CM reviews progress on ongoing, new health projects

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has called for a comprehensive master plan for the development of the Nawaz Sharif Medical District, emphasizing the government’s firm commitment to strengthening the province’s healthcare system through modern infrastructure and advanced medical facilities.

Chairing a comprehensive meeting to review the ongoing and upcoming projects of the Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education (SH&ME) Department, here on Tuesday, the chief minister was briefed on major developments in the health sector.

She directed the immediate procurement of state-of-the-art medical equipment for public hospitals to meet modern healthcare needs.

A proposal to establish a School of Paramedics within the Nawaz Sharif Medical District received unanimous approval, while it was also decided that an Institute of Genetic and Blood Diseases would be set up in Nawaz Sharif Medical District.

Plans were further approved for setting up specialized units in surgical orthopedics, internal medicine, and rehabilitation as part of the district’s expansion.

CM Maryam Nawaz also issued directives for the completion of the Lady Willingdon Hospital project within six months and called for timely measures to expedite the completion of all under-construction health facilities.