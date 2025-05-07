UAE Dirham to Pak rupee rate today – 07 May 2025

KARACHI – UAE Dirham exchange rate has witnessed slight fluctuations against Pakistani rupee in open market as the current rate stood at Rs76.6 on Wednesday, 07 May 2025.

The selling rate for the AED in Pakistan also registered upward trend as it is available for Rs77.25 in local currency market.

Dirham is the official currency of the United Arab Emirates. Overseas Pakistanis commonly need to convert the currency of their host country into Pakistani currency and this process is called currency exchange.

AED to PKR Today

1 AED = Rs76.6

The UAE Dirham (AED) to Pakistani Rupee (PKR) exchange rate holds great importance for people, especially Pakistani expatriates living in the UAE and those linked to the currency exchange business

The rates often fluctuate based on market conditions, global economic trends, and local monetary policies. A stronger Dirham benefits those sending remittances to Pakistan, providing more value for their earnings.

Conversely, a weaker Rupee can lead to higher inflation in Pakistan, affecting import costs. Exchange rates are influenced by factors such as trade balances, interest rates, and political stability. Regular updates help individuals and businesses plan their financial transactions and investments more effectively.

Earlier, the central bank announced that Pakistani remittances surged to an all-time high of $4.1 billion in March 2025, marking the first time that monthly inflows have hit above the $4 billion milestone.

A 37.3% year-on-year increase from March 2024 and a 29.8% month-on-month rise compared to February 2025 have been represented by this historic inflow.

Pakistanis living in United Arab Emirates sent record remittances to the tune of $842m, 28% higher on month on month basis as they stood at $657 million in Feb 2025.

On YoY, the remittances from the UAE soared by 54% as they stood at $548 million in March 2024.