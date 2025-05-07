AGL48.4▼ -4.8 (-0.09%)AIRLINK144.99▼ -8.33 (-0.05%)BOP9.3▼ -0.49 (-0.05%)CNERGY6.71▼ -0.38 (-0.05%)DCL10.15▼ -0.31 (-0.03%)DFML32.54▼ -2.48 (-0.07%)DGKC133.7▼ -2.29 (-0.02%)FCCL42.75▼ -1.29 (-0.03%)FFL13.89▼ -0.74 (-0.05%)HUBC130.49▼ -2.98 (-0.02%)HUMNL12.52▼ -0.33 (-0.03%)KEL4.25▼ -0.13 (-0.03%)KOSM5.04▼ -0.38 (-0.07%)MLCF69.88▼ -0.32 (0.00%)NBP83.5▼ -0.82 (-0.01%)OGDC197.6▼ -5.33 (-0.03%)PAEL41.3▼ -1.8 (-0.04%)PIBTL8.3▼ -0.52 (-0.06%)PPL147.89▼ -3.91 (-0.03%)PRL27.78▼ -1.74 (-0.06%)PTC19.12▼ -1.27 (-0.06%)SEARL77.32▼ -4.19 (-0.05%)TELE6.62▼ -0.39 (-0.06%)TOMCL29.25▼ -1.9 (-0.06%)TPLP7.93▼ -0.39 (-0.05%)TREET18.91▼ -0.99 (-0.05%)TRG61.52▼ -2.56 (-0.04%)UNITY25▼ -1.17 (-0.04%)WTL1.25▼ -0.08 (-0.06%)

Pakistan restores flight operation after 8-hour hiatus amid tensions with India

ISLAMABAD – Flight operation has been restored in Pakistan after a disruption of eight hours following India’s cowardly airstrikes in different cities of the country.

After the airspace in Lahore and Karachi was reopened, a flight of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) PK-842 landed at the Lahore airport from Jeddah.

A private airlines flight PA-401 departed from Lahore to Karachi while a foreign airline flight EY-323 from Muscat has arrived in Karachi.

Two flights from Dubai – EK-600 and FZ-333 – have landed in Karachi. Another international flight G-9542 departs for Karachi from Sharjah.

Earlier, 30 flights scheduled for Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Sialkot, and Multan were diverted to alternative airports overnight following the attack.

Multiple aircraft from Pakistani airlines are currently stationed at Sharjah, Dubai, and other airports due to ongoing disruptions.

Uzbekistan Airways flight HY-461 from Tashkent has arrived in Lahore.

Two flights from Malaysia and Thailand have been stranded at Lahore Airport since last night.

At Islamabad Airport, no flights have taken off or landed in the past 12 hours.

