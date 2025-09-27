PM affirms Pakistan’s resolve for multilateral solutions to global issues

NEW YORK – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif met United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly Session in New York.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolute commitment to strengthening multilateralism with the United Nations.

The Prime Minister underlined the need for concerted international actions including mobilization of additional climate finance to mitigate the impacts of climate change on the most climate vulnerable countries like Pakistan.

The Prime Minister emphasized issues of critical national and regional importance to Pakistan, particularly the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, violation of the Indus Waters Treaty and externally sponsored terrorism in Pakistan.

He urged a just and peaceful settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the resolutions of the Security Council.