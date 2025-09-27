Asia Cup 2025: India face fitness worries as Pandya, Abhishek doubtful for final  

DUBAI – India’s preparations for the Asia Cup final against Pakistan have been hit by injury concerns, with key players Hardik Pandya and Abhishek Sharma facing fitness doubts.

The Indian media reported that the two cricketers’ participation in Sunday’s showdown remains uncertain.

India’s bowling coach has voiced serious concerns over their fitness levels, confirming that medical assessments will be conducted on Saturday night and again Sunday morning.

Pandya left the field with a hamstring injury after bowling just one over against Sri Lanka and did not return for the rest of the match. Abhishek Sharma also spent significant time off the field during the same game.

India, unbeaten so far in the tournament and already victorious over Pakistan in both group and Super Four stages, now faces the possibility of entering the final without two of its key players.