CM Maryam reopens ‘Honhar Scholarship Portal’ for students

Pays tribute to security forces

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has announced the reopening of the Honhar Scholarship portal, inviting students across the province to apply for merit-based scholarships.

In her message on ‘X’, the CM described students as “the heartbeat of the province’s future,” noting that 80,000 young people have already been empowered through the programme. She said 50,000 students are currently benefiting from their scholarships, while another 30,000 are being awarded, with the number set to rise further.

Launched last year, the Honhar Scholarship Programme supports studies in 67 “future-proof” disciplines, providing students with skills and opportunities to excel. The CM urged eligible students to apply with confidence and pursue their studies with dedication. “Students should never stop believing in what they want to achieve,” Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, adding that their success remains her “greatest pride.”

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has paid tribute to Pakistan’s security forces for killing 14 terrorists of Fitna-ul-Khawarij in an operation in Zhob, Balochistan.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the CM said Pakistan’s soldiers have the ability to destroy the enemy, whether in the corner of the earth or atop the highest mountain, lauding their courage and sacrifices as the “true shield of the motherland.”

The CM said that the entire nation stands united in its resolve to eliminate every perpetrator of Fitna-ul-Khawarij.