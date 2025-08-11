NCSW pays tribute to minority women’s courage, determination

On the National Minorities Day, the National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) has highly appreciated the minority community’s particularly Non-Muslim women of Pakistan.

The NCSW chairperson Ume Laila Azhar in a statement honoured the resilient, hardworking, and visionary women within these communities, who continue to shape the very soul of our inclusive nation. The commission’s Chairperson paid tributes to minority women who, despite social exclusion, discrimination, and underrepresentation, have led, served, and uplifted—not only their families but also their communities and the country at large.

“These women have broken barriers, stepping beyond traditionally assigned roles to emerge as educators, healthcare workers, caregivers, skilled artisans, nurses, entrepreneurs, social workers, and community leaders. Whether in bustling urban hospitals or remote rural schools, minority women have consistently stood on the frontlines of service, often under challenging and underpaid conditsaid.,” said the NCSW chairperson in her statement.

Their economic contributions are undeniable. From sustaining household incomes as sole or dual earners to powering small-scale industries and public service institutions, they have given time, care, skills, intellect, and empathy to the growth of our nation—often without the policy support, protection, or recognition they deserve, she further said.

NCSW has consistently stood by the minorities through policy advocacy, legal reforms, and support for minority-specific legislation. Our strong backing of the Minorities Marriage Bill, now approved by Parliament and signed by the President, marked a historic milestone in ensuring legal identity, dignity, and protection for minority women, said Ume Laila Azhar.

We also acknowledge other significant legislative measures safeguarding minority rights, such as: Hindu Marriage Act, 2017 – ensuring legal recognition and registration of Hindu marriages, Sindh Hindu Marriage Act, 2016 (Amended 2018) – introducing provisions for divorce and remarriage and Christian Marriage Act (various provincial amendments under review) – providing for marriage registration and protection of rights.