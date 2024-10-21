AGL37.98▼ -0.03 (0.00%)AIRLINK136.23▼ -0.05 (0.00%)BOP5.39▼ -0.03 (-0.01%)CNERGY3.71▼ -0.09 (-0.02%)DCL7.36▼ -0.13 (-0.02%)DFML45.36▲ 0.06 (0.00%)DGKC77.93▼ -0.9 (-0.01%)FCCL28.58▼ -0.46 (-0.02%)FFBL56.08▼ -0.9 (-0.02%)FFL8.93▼ -0.41 (-0.04%)HUBC102.34▲ 4.98 (0.05%)HUMNL13.18▼ -0.31 (-0.02%)KEL3.71▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)KOSM7.24▼ -0.12 (-0.02%)MLCF37.1▼ -0.71 (-0.02%)NBP66.53▼ -0.98 (-0.01%)OGDC165.68▼ -2.32 (-0.01%)PAEL24.75▼ -0.33 (-0.01%)PIBTL6.64▼ -0.07 (-0.01%)PPL128.65▼ -2.65 (-0.02%)PRL23.88▼ -2.57 (-0.10%)PTC14.88▼ -0.25 (-0.02%)SEARL61.09▼ -2.16 (-0.03%)TELE6.91▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)TOMCL35.67▼ -0.63 (-0.02%)TPLP7.72▼ -0.12 (-0.02%)TREET14.01▼ -0.08 (-0.01%)TRG44.5▼ -0.12 (0.00%)UNITY25.66▼ -0.26 (-0.01%)WTL1.2▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)

Finance Minister departs for US to participate in IMF, WB meetings

Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

Federal Minister of Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, here on Sunday departed for the United States to participate in the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank (WB).

During his visit, the minister will hold meetings with high-ranking officials of the IMF and World Bank, according to press release issued by the Finance Ministry.
He will also meet with his counterparts from China, the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Turkey.

Additionally, Aurangzeb will engage with top officials from the US State and Treasury Departments, global credit rating agencies and commercial banks, particularly investment banks from the Middle East.
The federal minister will address investment forums and seminars, sharing Pakistan’s economic outlook and visit renowned US think tanks. He will also interact with selected international and American media representatives.—APP

News desk

Related Posts

  • Top News

Senate, NA pass 26th constitutional amendment bill

  • Top News

CM Maryam okays establishment of three provincial authorities

  • Top News

PTI Senator Ali Zafar opposes amendment

  • Top News

Aimal: Reforms to block appointments like Saqib, Gulzar

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer