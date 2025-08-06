CM Maryam launches Pakistan’s first urban electric train SRT in Lahore

LAHORE – The long wait is finally over, as Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, who launched Pakistan’s first urban electric train — the state-of-the-art Super Autonomous Rapid Transit (SRT), conducted an experimental journey on it.

CM Maryam personally monitored its road test from Ali Town to Muslim Town.

During her visit, she inspected the train, reviewed its onboard facilities, and evaluated its trial run amid regular city traffic.

Provincial Transport Minister Bilal Akbar Khan gave a detailed briefing on the SRT’s features, functions, and expected public benefits. Residents along Raiwind Road and Canal Road expressed delight as they watched the sleek modern train undergoing its initial test run.

Already operating successfully in Turkey, China, Abu Dhabi, and other countries, the Super Autonomous Rapid Transit features three carriages with the capacity to expand to four. Developed by Norinco International, the cutting-edge electric train can accommodate up to 320 passengers and travel up to 40 kilometres on a single charge.

Fully equipped with air-conditioning and a range of modern amenities, the eco-friendly SRT is expected to reduce environmental pollution and ease urban traffic congestion.

“Every day brings good news for the people of Punjab,” said Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, adding that the launch of the SRT would enhance Lahore’s beauty and urban appeal.

She further revealed that similar SRT projects are being planned for Gujranwala and Faisalabad, promising a new era of sustainable, modern transport across Punjab.