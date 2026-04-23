CM urges forest protection, reduced carbon emissions on Earth Day

Pays tribute to security forces for killing 18 terrorists in Khyber

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has stressed the need for protecting forests, reducing carbon emissions and promoting a green economy on the occasion of Earth Day.

In her special message, the chief minister paid tribute to all individuals and organisations working to protect the planet and promote harmony with nature, while reaffirming the resolve to safeguard the Earth.

She appealed to the public to abandon the use of plastic and adopt tree plantation, stating that every individual must play their role in environmental protection. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz said the Punjab government has initiated work on a 10-year Climate Change Action Plan aimed at environmental improvement, adding that the Earth is not only ours but a trust for future generations. She highlighted that a zero-plastic waste policy has been adopted in the province and the first “Smart Environment Force” has been established to ensure environmental protection. The chief minister further said that mega projects are underway to improve the environment, noting that making the Earth greener is the most effective weapon against climate change.

She directed all provincial ministers to actively participate in tree plantation and run public awareness campaigns to save the planet. The chief minister emphasised that Earth Day serves to raise awareness about environmental threats facing the planet, adding that collective efforts are needed to protect natural resources and forests, reduce pollution and mitigate the impacts of climate change. She reiterated the commitment to leave behind a healthy and green Earth for future generations. Moreover, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has paid rich tribute to the security forces for successfully killing 18 terrorists in Khyber district, praising their courage.