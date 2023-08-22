Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Tuesday visited the under-construction new emergency section of Services Hospital Lahore and inspected the progress of ongoing construction activities.

Provincial Information Minister Amir Mir accompanied him. The chief minister expressed his dissatisfaction with delay in the finishing work. He directed that all pending work be expedited, even if it required round-the-clock efforts. Noticing old beds outside the new emergency section, he expressed his displeasure and instructed for new beds to be provided promptly. Additionally, he voiced his dissatisfaction with the air-conditioning system and ordered its immediate improvement. Taking swift action, the CM promptly contacted the Secretary Communication and Works and instructed him to enhance facilities in the new emergency area.

“Comprehensive planning should be made to stop water accumulating in the basement,” he added. He conveyed his intent to inaugurate the new emergency room for patients only when fully satisfied. Mohsin Naqvi tasked the Principal of Services Hospital with supervising and ensuring the completion of all tasks with the utmost quality and efficiency. The Medical Superintendent of Services Hospital was also present.

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Tuesday conducted an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas along the Sutlej River. Accompanied by Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman and Inspector General Police Usman Anwar, the tour encompassed an aerial view of Kasur, Okara, Pakpattan, Arifwala, and other affected localities. The chief minister ordered that rescue and relief operations be expedited in the affected areas, and all possible measures be taken to safeguard lives. He stressed fortifying protective embankments by effectively deploying available resources to ensure the security of nearby communities. He also provided operational instructions to the Chief Secretary and IG police about rescue activities in the affected areas.

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has vehemently condemned a recent firing incident in South Waziristan.

In a media statement on Tuesday, he paid a solemn tribute to the exemplary sacrifice made by the martyred security personnel.

He remarked that the valiant sons of the nation had laid down their lives to vanquish terrorists and thwart their malicious designs. Mohsin Naqvi stated, “We salute the eternal sacrifices of the martyrs.

The sacrifices of these brave personnel will forever remain etched in our collective memory.” Expressing deep sympathy and condolences, the CM offered his heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyrs.

He emphasised that the prayers of the entire nation are with their families.