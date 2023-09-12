ADDRESSING a ceremony in connection with the new Judicial Year, Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umer Ata Bandial, said the apex court was tested many a time in February this year, flooded with constitutional matters, affecting its other matters.

The very remarks by the honorable CJP offer valuable insight into the demanding nature of the judiciary’s role in safeguarding the Constitution. While some may argue that these challenges can slow down the court’s regular proceedings, it is important to recognize that a robust judiciary is imperative to handle a diverse array of cases, including those of constitutional significance. It underscores the Supreme Court’s pivotal role in upholding the rule of law and ensuring that the constitution remains the bedrock of the nation’s legal framework. The comments highlight the need for a well-equipped and efficient judicial system to address not only routine matters but also the constitutional issues that shape the nation’s legal landscape. Chief Justice Umer Ata Bandial’s statement regarding his aspirations to reduce the staggering backlog of 50,000 cases, while only managing to address 2,000 of them, underscores a fundamental principle of the judiciary—the imperative for the prompt and efficient dispensation of justice. The primary role of the judiciary is to ensure that individuals seeking justice do not endure undue delays or protracted legal battles. Timely adjudication not only upholds the principles of fairness and equality but also fosters public trust in the legal system. In a nation where the rule of law prevails, citizens must have confidence in the legal system. Justice delayed is justice denied, and a backlog of cases can erode public trust in the judiciary. Therefore, judicial reforms have become need of the hour to address the issue of huge backlog of cases. First and foremost, there is a need to invest in the modernization of court infrastructure and this includes digitizing court records and implementing e filing systems. Encouraging and facilitating alternative dispute resolution mechanisms like mediation and arbitration can also help alleviate the caseload. Moreover, comprehensive training programs for judges and court personnel in case management, legal procedures and emerging legal issues can enhance efficiency. Finally, legislative reforms to simplify legal procedures, discourage frivolous litigation and encourage out-of-court settlements can further contribute to expeditious case resolution. These reforms, when combined, can significantly reduce the backlog of cases and promote timely justice delivery.