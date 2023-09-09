The US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), which is trying to recruit more Russians as spies, has released a video targeting Moscow officials with an appeal to tell the truth about a system it said is riddled with lying sycophants. CIA Director William Burns said in July that disaffection among some Russians over the war in Ukraine was creating a rare opportunity to recruit spies and that the CIA was not letting it pass.

The agency released a video in Russian entitled “Why I made contact with the CIA – for myself” on social media which shows what is clearly supposed to be a Russian official walking through the snow of what looks like a Russian city.

“I insisted to everyone that it was unscrupulous to distort the truth in reports but those who rose through the ranks were those who did that very thing,” the voiceover says in Russian. “Before I believed that the truth had some value,” the video shows as the actor playing a Russian official enters a Russian government building and shows his pass above the double-headed eagle of Russia.—Reuters