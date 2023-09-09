The caretaker government on Friday announced that it has directed the Federal Investigation Agency to exercise its authority and take necessary measures to curb the smuggling of sugar and US dollars in the country.

In a meeting chaired by Federal Interior Minister Senator Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti, the government has empowered the FIA to exercise its authority to tackle the prevailing smuggling issue.

A letter pertaining to FIA’s newly granted authority has been issued in this regard.

The FIA will tackle activities pertaining to the smuggling of sugar, fertilisers, petroleum products, US dollars and other foreign currencies.

The investigative agency will be able to exercise its authority and take necessary measures at all entry and exit points of foreign currencies.

Furthermore, FIA’s zonal directors have been instructed to report to the agency’s headquarters on a day-to-day basis via relevant channels. Meanwhile, an inspector-level officer belonging to FIA’s anti-money laundering directorate has been appointed as a focal person. It is pertinent to mention that the caretaker government last month announced its decision to import 1 million metric tonnes of sugar at an inflated price of Rs220 per kilogramme to address the depleted stock of the commodity in the country.