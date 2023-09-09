The Pakistan Muslim League-N President Shehbaz Sharif on Friday was informed by his cancer specialist that all his tests had come back negative for the rare disease.

The former prime minister was told that there is no recurrence of the cancer that has troubled the PML-N leader for a long time.

Shehbaz, who reached the UK on August 20 last month, underwent several cancer-related tests as he is required medically to get tested every year. His latest tests have been seen by Dr Martyn Caplin — a renowned cancer specialist. It is to be noted that the former prime minister was diagnosed with a very rare and dangerous form of cancer called “Adenocarcinoid” back in 2000.

The PML-N leader was treated at Sloane Kettering Hospital in New York in 2003 for many months. The New York doctors had advised Shehbaz to get himself regularly checked up in London by Dr Caplin, who is a Professor of Gastroenterology and GI Tumour Neuroendocrinology. Since then the former premier has been getting his cancer tests done every year.