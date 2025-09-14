Choose: Pakistan or terrorists

Our security personnel continue to shed their blood in the war against terrorism.

In fierce engagements across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa last week, 19 of our brave soldiers laid down their lives while carrying out operations to clear militant hideouts — their sacrifice a painful reminder of the human cost of the terrorism that continues to stalk our motherland. Security forces did not return empty-handed: dozens of militants were neutralized in those operations, dealing the enemy heavy losses.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif travelled to Bannu on Saturday and delivered a blunt ultimatum to Kabul: Afghanistan must choose whether it stands with Pakistan or with the outlawed TTP which is using Afghan soil to strike inside Pakistan. This is not the first time Islamabad has spoken sternly about militant sanctuaries across the border. Our leaders have repeatedly warned Kabul — formally and informally against the terrorist sanctuaries operating from Afghanistan. Those warnings unfortunately have been met with equivocation and inaction. Regrettably, many of these appeals fell on deaf ears, as intelligence and military statements point to Afghan nationals’ physical involvement in recent attacks. What is even more disturbing is that credible reports suggest elements within the Afghan authorities themselves are complicit with the terrorists. This posture, whether through active facilitation or willful blindness, makes Afghanistan not merely a victim of instability but an enabler of violence directed against Pakistan. Such complicity, if it continues, will further erode any trust between the two neighbours. When militants are allowed to rear their heads on one side of a border, they imperil the peace and development of many. Pakistan must — and surely will — pursue a balanced yet resolute policy to confront this issue. First, we owe it to the fallen to ensure that political rhetoric is matched by a coherent national strategy. The Prime Minister’s pledge to present a plan to the federal cabinet and to act collectively is, therefore, welcome; decisions taken in unity by the state have greater legitimacy and operational clarity. Second, diplomacy must continue to be pursued with vigour. Appeals to Kabul for action against militants are necessary and just. But diplomacy cannot be a one-way street where requests are ignored while attacks continue. If repeated entreaties produce no genuine effort to dislodge the sanctuaries that threaten our towns and soldiers, Islamabad will have to recalibrate its approach — including accelerating the safe, dignified repatriation of Afghan nationals. Third, Pakistan must communicate a clear red line: if Afghan territory continues to be used as a springboard for attacks, our security forces will reserve the right to pursue militants to neutralize imminent threats — exercising the prerogatives of self-defence under international law.. Such warnings must be precise and proportionate, and they must be accompanied by invitations to Kabul for joint mechanisms of border management, intelligence-sharing and counterterrorism cooperation. The aim should always be to contain threats jointly before they force unilateral measures. Finally, sanity must prevail within Afghan ranks. The interim authorities in Kabul must demonstrate full-fledged action against all terrorist groups operating from their soil — whether they are labelled TTP or otherwise. The region cannot afford a politics of convenience that shelters violence.

Let there be no mistake: Pakistan’s resolve is born of necessity. The state’s primary obligation is to protect its citizens and to honour those who have given their lives in that pursuit. If the Afghan authorities choose the path of cooperation, a constructive bilateral relationship and regional stability remain within reach. If they persist in ambiguity or complicity, Pakistan’s patience will rightly be exhausted — and the consequences will be severe, proportionate and unavoidable. We owe the martyrs a strategy that matches their sacrifice: firm, principled and united action to close the sanctuaries, bring perpetrators to justice and restore peace. We have no doubt that our security forces possess both the capability and the resolve to eliminate the terrorists and defend the homeland.