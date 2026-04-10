Chinese tyre manufacturer announces $120m fresh investment in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan has held talks with Jin Yongsheng, chairman of Service Long March Tyres (Private) Limited, along with his delegation, to review plans for expanding investment, boosting exports and addressing tariff-related matters concerning Pakistan’s tyre industry.

During the meeting, the Chinese company unveiled plans to inject an additional $120 million into Pakistan, signalling continued confidence in the country’s economic and industrial landscape. Company representatives stated that exports are expected to reach $70 million by June 2026, with a target of surpassing $100 million in the next fiscal year, potentially positioning the firm among the country’s top non-textile exporters within a short period.

The officials were informed that Pakistan has made notable inroads into global tyre markets, particularly in the United States and Brazil, where exports have risen sharply. The country now ranks among the leading tyre exporters to both markets, reflecting a significant turnaround from minimal presence just a few years ago. This progress has been largely driven by technology transfer and technical collaboration with Chinese partners, enabling local manufacturers to meet global quality standards.

The commerce minister acknowledged industry concerns and reaffirmed the government’s resolve to support sectors demonstrating strong export performance. He stressed the need for a balanced tariff structure that promotes domestic production while maintaining international competitiveness. He also highlighted ongoing efforts to broaden Pakistan’s industrial base by encouraging high-potential emerging sectors.

The delegation underscored the importance of Pakistan-China industrial cooperation, terming it a key factor behind the rapid growth of the tyre sector. It also pointed to the company’s Nooriabad facility as a modern production unit employing around 2,000 workers and incorporating renewable energy, making it a relatively sustainable operation in the region.

Both sides agreed to enhance coordination between the public and private sectors to accelerate export-led growth and industrial development. The minister emphasised the importance of diversification and global partnerships in strengthening Pakistan’s manufacturing capacity and competitiveness.

The investors expressed optimism about Pakistan’s economic prospects despite global uncertainties and appreciated the government’s ongoing engagement with the business community. The meeting concluded with a mutual commitment to ensure policy consistency, attract investment and promote Pakistan as a competitive manufacturing and export destination, particularly in emerging industries like tyres.