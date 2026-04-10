New timings announced for markets, marriage halls

KARACHI – The Sindh government has introduced austerity policy, implementing new operating hours for shops, markets, and shopping malls across the province.

It has issued an official notification, stating that all shops, markets, and shopping malls in Karachi and other divisional headquarters, as well as districts, will follow revised closing times.

In districts, shops and malls will close by 8:00 PM, while in divisional headquarters, the closing time will be 9:00 PM.

Hotels and food outlets will be allowed to operate from 7:00 PM until 11:30 PM; however, home delivery and takeaway services will not face any restrictions.

Wedding halls and banquet facilities can hold events from 8:00 PM to midnight.

Certain establishments, including bakeries, tandoors, milk shops, medical stores, laboratories, clinics, hospitals, and petrol pumps, will be exempt from these restrictions.

The notification stated that the cost-saving measures would take effect immediately.