Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Sunday met with Malaysia’s Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in Nanning, the capital of south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Li noted that China and Malaysia are good partners working toward common development, and good neighbors that help each other. He said the two sides in March reached an important consensus on the joint construction of a China-Malaysia community with a shared future — a milestone in the history of bilateral relations. Li observed that next year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral ties. He said that under the guidance of the consensus, China will take the anniversary as an opportunity to work with Malaysia to pass on and deepen the friendship from generation to generation, enhance the level of political mutual trust, and make overall plans for the next stage of bilateral relations and cooperation in various fields. Such cooperation will continuously bring tangible results and benefits to the two peoples, and make greater contributions to regional stability and prosperity. Li expressed China’s willingness to enhance the synergy of Malaysia’s development strategies and its own, and to continue working together to build a high-quality Belt and Road and implement the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement. —Xinhua