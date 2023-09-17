Soon after Justice QaziFaez Isa became the chief justice of Pakistan (CJP), the composition of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) and Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) has also been

changed.

The CJP and two senior-most judges of the apex court are members of the SJC.

Justice Sardar Tariq is already a member of the SJC, while Justice Ijazul Ahsan has become a member of Judicial Council.

Justice Muneeb Akhtar, on the other hand, has become a member of the judicial commission, which appoints judges.

Justice Sardar Tariq, Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Mansoor Ali Shah are already members of the commission.

Chief Justice of Pakistan heads the commission while four senior judges are its members.

Other members of the commission include: a retired judge, law minister,attorney general, and members of the bar council.

Justice Qazi Faez Isa took oath as the 29th chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) at a ceremony at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, following the retirement of Justice Umar Ata Bandial.

He was administered the oath of office by President Arif Alvi. Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar, top military officials, caretaker federal ministers, senators and foreign ambassadors, attended the ceremony.