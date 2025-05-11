AGL42.13▼ -1.1 (-0.03%)AIRLINK136.59▲ 9.32 (0.07%)BOP9.12▲ 0.44 (0.05%)CNERGY6.42▲ 0.7 (0.12%)DCL8.94▼ -0.1 (-0.01%)DFML27.06▼ -1.43 (-0.05%)DGKC127.63▲ 8.08 (0.07%)FCCL41.55▲ 1.69 (0.04%)FFL13.04▲ 0.83 (0.07%)HUBC125.77▲ 6.77 (0.06%)HUMNL11.4▼ -0.04 (0.00%)KEL4.01▲ 0.09 (0.02%)KOSM3.99▲ 0.05 (0.01%)MLCF63.32▲ 2.45 (0.04%)NBP78.74▲ 3.03 (0.04%)OGDC184.55▲ 8.16 (0.05%)PAEL40.22▲ 3.21 (0.09%)PIBTL7.62▲ 0.52 (0.07%)PPL138.86▲ 7.95 (0.06%)PRL24.56▲ 0.3 (0.01%)PTC17.54▲ 0.11 (0.01%)SEARL68.24▲ 1.59 (0.02%)TELE5.94▲ 0.34 (0.06%)TOMCL25.61▼ -0.29 (-0.01%)TPLP7▲ 0.25 (0.04%)TREET16.59▲ 0.17 (0.01%)TRG56.27▲ 3.14 (0.06%)UNITY23.44▼ -0.63 (-0.03%)WTL1.16▲ 0.06 (0.05%)

Chinese FM Wang Yi calls Indian NSA Ajit Doval

Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs Wang Yi made a phone call with Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

Condemning the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, he said that China opposes all forms of terrorism.

“In a changing and turbulent international environment, peace and stability in Asia are hard-won and deserve to be cherished”, he said. India and Pakistan are neighbours that cannot be moved away, and both are neighbours of China.

Appreciating Ajit Doval’s statement that war is not the choice of the Indian side, Wang Yi said that China sincerely hopes that India and Pakistan will remain calm and restrained, properly handle differences through dialogue and consultation, and avoid escalating the situation.

China supports and expects India and Pakistan to achieve a comprehensive and lasting ceasefire through consultation, which is in the fundamental interests of both India and Pakistan and represents the common aspiration of the international community.

Ajit Doval said that the attack in Pahalgam area had caused serious casualties on the Indian side and that India needs to take counter-terrorism actions. “War is not the choice of the Indian side, nor is it in the interests of either side. Both India and Pakistan will be committed to a ceasefire and look forward to restoring regional peace and stability at an early date”, he said.

Staff Report

Related Posts

  • Featured, International, Pakistan

India admits damage to military equipment, personnel in wake of Pakistani strikes

  • International

India enforces Blackout in Punjab as New Delhi on edge after Pakistan’s warning

  • Featured, International

Robert Prevost Elected Pope, making history as First American pontiff

  • Immigration, International

US advises against travel in fresh advisory for India

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer