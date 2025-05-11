Chinese FM Wang Yi calls Indian NSA Ajit Doval

Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs Wang Yi made a phone call with Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

Condemning the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, he said that China opposes all forms of terrorism.

“In a changing and turbulent international environment, peace and stability in Asia are hard-won and deserve to be cherished”, he said. India and Pakistan are neighbours that cannot be moved away, and both are neighbours of China.

Appreciating Ajit Doval’s statement that war is not the choice of the Indian side, Wang Yi said that China sincerely hopes that India and Pakistan will remain calm and restrained, properly handle differences through dialogue and consultation, and avoid escalating the situation.

China supports and expects India and Pakistan to achieve a comprehensive and lasting ceasefire through consultation, which is in the fundamental interests of both India and Pakistan and represents the common aspiration of the international community.

Ajit Doval said that the attack in Pahalgam area had caused serious casualties on the Indian side and that India needs to take counter-terrorism actions. “War is not the choice of the Indian side, nor is it in the interests of either side. Both India and Pakistan will be committed to a ceasefire and look forward to restoring regional peace and stability at an early date”, he said.