KARACHI – A leading Chinese electric car manufacturing company has expressed willingness to establish it assembly plant in Pakistan.

The Xinjian Jingyi Cheng Group delegation shared its plan with Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Vice President Amin Ullah Baig during a recent meeting as both sides discussed investment options.

The company’s chairman said establishing a completely indigenised production plant in Pakistan with a showroom network across the country was part of his long-term planning.

He said rising oil prices have left people with no option except switching to other modes of transportation. He said electric cars would be suitable option to reduce fuel cost.

A day earlier, Pakistan announced a massive increase in petrol and diesel prices on Friday adding further fuel to its sky-high inflation.

In a recent announcement, the petrol price has been jacked up by Rs26.02 to Rs 331.38 per litre and diesel by Rs17.34 rupees to rs329.18 rupees per litre.