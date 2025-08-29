China’s victory parade & its significance & Pakistan

NOTABLY, the Chinese Foreign Ministry has lauded the leadership of Army Chief, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, describing the Pakistan Army as a “stabilizing force” and a steadfast guardian of the enduring China–Pakistan friendship.

During his visit to Islamabad, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with COAS Munir, emphasizing the Army’s role as a pillar of national stability and a protector of bilateral ties. He also reaffirmed Beijing’s unwavering support for Pakistan’s territorial integrity and national security.

Field Marshal Munir hailed China as “Pakistan’s ironclad friend,” stressing that their partnership was “as solid as a rock.” He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to counterterrorism cooperation and to safeguarding Chinese personnel and projects. Both sides pledged to further consolidate their all-weather strategic partnership. Meanwhile, China is preparing to hold a victory parade on September 3, carrying deep symbolic significance. The event underscores China’s contribution to world peace, its commitment to global governance and its determination to resist external aggression while safeguarding sovereignty. It also reflects China’s resolve to pursue peaceful development and its capability to defend international stability.

The V-Day parade will not only showcase the continued inheritance of the great spirit of war-resistance in the new era, but also stand as a solemn declaration to the world: to uphold the correct historical perspective on World War II (WWII), to firmly safeguard the post-war order and to resolutely defend international fairness and justice. Remarkably, since the beginning of the People’s Republic, China has never provoked a war, never occupied an inch of another country’s territory and never waged a proxy war. Hence it is the only major country to have treasured the path of peaceful development in its Constitution.

Additionally, among the permanent members of the UN Security Council, China has sent the largest number of peacekeepers. Moreover, Xi’s Global Security Initiative promotes a common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable vision of security, providing practical solutions to global security deficits. Critical analysis of the Chinese ancient civilization reveals that China will never seek hegemony, never pursue expansion and never engage in an arms race vividly reflecting its determination to remain a force for peace, for stability and for progress in this world. This year marks the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People’s War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.

Unfortunately, the mainstream narratives of World War-II only focus on Europe, the Holocaust, Hitler’s rise and the fall of Berlin. Historically, China was badly confronted with Japan’s imperial ambitions from 1937 to 1945, suffering an estimated 35 million casualties. Entire cities, including Nanjing, were reduced to ruins and civilians endured mass killings, starvation and forced labour. Thus the upcoming v-parade in Tiananmen Square will serve as a broader symbolic purpose. It sends a message to China’s common people, its neighbours and the world that history matters and that the lessons of World War-II should not be forgotten.

It also has great regional importance and China can turn the commemoration into something larger than a nationalistic event. It can serve as a platform for regional dialogue – about truth, reconciliation and the importance of preserving historical integrity. President Xi Jinping’s vision of a community with a shared future for humanity, for instance, offers a powerful way to overcome the traumas of World War-II. It shifts focus from past divisions toward a future built on mutual respect, shared responsibility and lasting peace. Therefore, it is an opportunity for China, Southeast Asia and the wider world to remember, reflect and reaffirm our shared commitment to peace, accountability and a more just global future.

According to many reliable diplomatic sources, the V-parade will feature many highlights, with several “firsts” being disclosed to the public, further enhancing the significance of the September 3 event. Hopefully all the armaments to be displayed are domestically made and in active service, with a large share being unveiled for the very first time. Some of China’s strategic land, sea and air based assets, as well as advanced precision strike systems, unmanned and counter-unmanned equipment, will also make their debut. Hence the PLA’s formidable capability to safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests, as well as to uphold world peace will be fully staged during the V-parade.

In summary, while world peace faces mounting geopolitical challenges that weaken the UN’s authority, China continues to play a vital role in global governance and as a guardian of the post-war international order. The V-Parade reflects its strength and commitment to peaceful transformation of the international system, consolidating stability and upholding justice. China’s restraint in the South China Sea and border disputes underscores its preference for dialogue over confrontation. Although its military is fully capable of winning wars, China deliberately avoids conflict and militarism, positioning itself as a decisive force for regional peace and global stability.

Undoubtedly, the V-parade will be a timely reminder of historical justice, symbolizing the global anti-fascist alliance’s victory in WWII, which transcended ideology and national interests to unite against aggression. It marked humanity’s triumph over tyranny, crime and darkness. The Chinese people’s 14-year resistance and immense sacrifices opened the decisive Eastern front, making a major contribution to ultimate victory. As President Xi rightly notes, every increase in China’s strength enhances the prospects for global peace. True to this spirit, China has remained a builder of peace, a driver of development and a staunch defender of the international order.

—The writer is President, the Centre for Knowledge and Public Policy, Regional Expert: China, CPEC, BRI & World Affairs.

