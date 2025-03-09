China’s new rollover

China has once again stepped forward to provide essential economic support to Pakistan, extending the repayment period of a $2 billion loan by one year.

This gesture is a continuation of long-standing financial assistance Pakistan has received from China, as well as from other key allies like the UAE and Saudi Arabia, who have consistently come to country’s aid during times of economic distress.

The rollover of this loan offers much-needed financial relief, providing the country with an opportunity to stabilise its economy.

Foreign exchange reserves are lifeblood of any economy, especially when facing external debt obligations.

By maintaining strong reserves, a country can ensure the stability of its national currency, reduce inflationary pressures, and have necessary resources to honour its international commitments.

This extension from China provides a critical cushion, helping to avoid depreciation of the rupee.

While Pakistan is grateful for the consistent support of its friendly nations, it is crucial for the government to focus on long-term solutions that can break the cycle of debt dependency.

We must work towards building a robust economic structure that attracts foreign investment, fosters domestic industries and creates job opportunities.

Investments from these friendly countries will play a key role in this transition.

To bring about much-needed transformation, it is vital that government maintains strong contacts with friendly countries.

Through these strategic partnerships, Pakistan can unlock new avenues for growth and development, ultimately steering the nation towards a more stable and prosperous future, free from burdens of perpetual debt.