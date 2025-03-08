China’s door opens wider in 14th CPPCC

THE third session of the 14th Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) — which is a significant political advisory body in China, playing a crucial role in the country’s governance and development—commenced on 4 March in Beijing.

The CPPCC was founded in September 1949, just before the establishment of the People’s Republic of China.

Its creation was part of the efforts to unite various political forces and social groups under the leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

The first session of the CPPCC adopted the Common Program, which served as a provisional constitution for the new republic.

Over the years, the CPPCC has evolved into a key institution for political consultation and advisory functions.

The CPPCC serves as a platform for discussing and promoting such policies, ensuring that diverse perspectives are considered in shaping the country’s future.

The CPPCC comprises representatives from various sectors of society, including political parties, organizations, ethnic minorities, and individuals with expertise in different fields.

The National Committee of the CPPCC is the highest body, and it holds annual sessions to discuss and deliberate on important national issues.

The Standing Committee of the CPPCC, which operates between the annual sessions, is responsible for implementing the decisions and recommendations made during the sessions.

It performs several key functions, providing a platform for political consultation, where representatives from different sectors of society can discuss and provide input on major national policies and decisions.

This consultation process helps ensure that diverse perspectives are considered in the decision-making process.

The CPPCC exercises democratic supervision by monitoring the implementation of policies and laws, providing feedback and recommendations to the government and other state organs to improve governance and addressing issues affecting the public.

This august body’s members actively participate in state affairs by conducting research, surveys, and investigations on various issues.

Their valuable insights and recommendations to the government contribute to the formulation and implementation of policies.

During its annual sessions, the CPPCC discusses a wide range of issues that are crucial to China’s development, including: Economic Development; Social Welfare; Environmental Protection; Technological Advancements; Cultural Development; Foreign Relations; Public Health; Legal Reforms and National Security.

Deliberating on economic policies, growth strategies, and measures to boost the economy, the CPPCC focuses on promoting innovation, improving infrastructure, and addressing economic disparities.

Issues related to healthcare, education, and social security are frequently discussed.

The CPPCC provides recommendations on improving public services and ensuring social equity.

It addresses environmental challenges and promotes sustainable development.

Discussions focus on policies to reduce pollution, conserve natural resources, and combat climate change.

Emphasizing the importance of technological innovation and development, the CPPCC provides recommendations on policies to support research and development, enhance digital infrastructure, and promote the adoption of new technologies.

It endorses cultural heritage and innovation, concentrating on preserving traditional culture, sponsoring cultural exchange, and supporting the creative industries.

The CPPCC also discusses China’s foreign policy and international relations.

It provides input on strategies to enhance diplomatic ties, promote international cooperation, and address global challenges.

Addressing public health issues, the CPPCC provides recommendations on improving healthcare services, responding to health crises, and promoting healthy lifestyles.

The CPPCC discusses proposals for legal and judicial reforms.

It affords input on measures to improve the legal system, enhance the rule of law, and protect citizens’ rights and also examines issues related to national defence and security.

Discussions focus on strategies to safeguard national sovereignty, maintain social stability, and protect the country’s interests.

The deliberations and recommendations in this national body leave a significant impact on the Chinese public.

By providing a platform for diverse voices and perspectives, the CPPCC helps ensure that policies are inclusive and address the needs of different segments of society.

The implementation of CPPCC recommendations can lead to tangible benefits for the public, such as improved healthcare services, better education, enhanced social security, and a cleaner environment.

Liu Jieyi, the spokesperson for the third session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee, affirmed China’s commitment to maintaining a strong and positive stance in global affairs while continuing to open its doors to the world.

This approach emphasizes China’s dedication to economic openness, international cooperation, and playing a constructive role on the global stage.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, in his address to the session, emphasized the importance of building consensus for Chinese modernization.

He called on CPPCC members from various political parties, organizations, and sectors to conduct in-depth research and actively offer suggestions based on the major strategic tasks laid out by the 20th CPC National Congress and the arrangements made by the Central Economic Work Conference.

Xi Jinping also highlighted the need for unity and collaboration among CPPCC members to contribute to the country’s economic and social development goals.

The global reaction to the third session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) has been one of interest and optimism.

Foreign envoys to Beijing have expressed confidence in China’s growth prospects, viewing the sessions as a critical window to observe the nation’s whole-process people’s democracy.

Thus, the CPPCC plays a vital role in China’s political system.

Through its functions of political consultation, democratic supervision, and participation in state affairs, the CPPCC contributes to the country’s governance and development.

By addressing key issues and providing valuable recommendations, the CPPCC helps shape policies that improve the lives of the Chinese people and promote the country’s progress.

—The writer, Retired Group Captain of PAF, is author of several books on China.