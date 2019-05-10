Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Chinese Embassy in Pakistan has responded to media reports that several Chinese nationals were taken into custody for alleged fraud, forgery of documents, human trafficking, sale of organ and forcing Pakistani women into prostitution after contracting marriages.

A statement issued by the embassy spokesman Friday said China’s position on the issue of transnational marriage is very clear, that is to protect legitimate marriages and combat crimes.

“If any organization or individual commits a crime in Pakistan under the banner of the cross-border marriage, China supports the Pakistani side to crack down on it according to Pakistani laws.”

The Ministry of Public Security of China sent a task force to Pakistan to carry out law enforcement cooperation with the Pakistani side, it said. The spokesman further added that the Chinese government conducted investigation into the claims but found no forced prostitution or sale of human organs for those Pakistani women who stay in China after marriage with Chinese. “China will further strengthen cooperation with the law enforcement agencies in Pakistan, effectively combat crime, so as to protect the legitimate rights and interests of the two peoples, and jointly safeguard China-Pakistan friendly relations.”

“It is worth noting that several media reports have fabricated facts and spread rumors.”

The spokesman urged media to seek truth from facts, be objective and fair.

“We hope the people of China and Pakistan do not believe the rumors. We will never allow a few criminals to undermine China-Pakistan friendship and hurt the friendly feelings between two peoples,” it concluded.