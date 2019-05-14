Zubair Qureshi

Beijing

In order to move forward for the cause of collective good and to ascertain peace and prosperity in the world we need to set aside differences and seek common grounds and work together in harmony and cooperation.

Deputy Head of the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China, Mr Jiang Jianguo said this, Monday, while addressing the opening ceremony of the three-week long China Global Media Fellowship programme jointly organized by China Daily, University of International Business & Economics (UIBE) and Shanghai International Studies University (SISU).

Some 19 representatives of the world prestigious media houses and news agencies from 18 countries are participating in the programme.

The opening ceremony took place in the illuminating lecture hall of the UIBE campus and was attended by, besides the participants a large number of local and international students of the university.

Publisher & Editor-in-Chief of China Daily Mr Zhou Shuchun, Party Chief of UIBE Mr Jiang Qingzhe, Party Chief of SISU Mr Jiang Feng and Deputy Editor-in-Chief of China Daily Mr Qu Yingpu also addressed the participants on the occasion.

Mr Jiang Jianguo expressed his delight at the fact that media persons from Belt and Road countries hailing from diverse cultures and nationalities were with Chinese colleagues and “this provides a tremendous opportunity to learn from each other’s experiences and expertise.” During the programme, he said you will experience China’s best media practices.

Referring to the recently held International Forum on Belt & Road Initiative (BRI) in April (last month), Mr Jiang said this reflects a sign of increasing global confidence in President Xi Jinping’s vision of shared prosperity and reforms and opening up.



Deputy Head of Publicity Department of Communist Party of China Mr Jiang Jianguo and Publisher and Editor-in-Chief of China Daily Mr Zhou Shuchun viewing Pakistan Observer’s special report on President Xi Jinping.

It is media’s responsibility to come, see and speak truth about China instead of misleading the people, he said. In President Xi Jinping’s words, BRI is open, green, clean and win-win initiative and media persons from BRI countries will observe and experience it themselves as the programme proceeds ahead.

Mr Zhou Shuchun while briefing the chief guest about the programme said it was the second global fellowship programme in which BRI member countries’ media representatives are participating. The first one held in June 2018.

Since the programme is being organized by China Daily, UIBE and SISU, China’s top experts in their respective fields have been invited to deliver lectures and interact with the participants, said Zhou Shuchun.

He said it was important to organize such forums particularly at a time when the world is facing conflicts, uncertainties and risks. Media persons need to come forward and communicate with the leaders as well as the people to lower down temperature and promote common values of interdependence and cooperation.

Mr Jiang Feng called upon the world media persons to share China’s achievements in economy, social sector, its wisdom and leading role in the world with their audiences. He said he was excited to meet and greet the participants in the last leg of the programme when they will be visiting Shanghai.

Mr Jiang Qingzhe while giving an introduction of UIBE said some 15,000 students were studying in various disciplines in different departments of the university. Among these, 3,400 are foreigners belonging to over 160 countries. He said editors and reporters are the ones who communicate with the world and influence the public opinion so huge responsibility rests on their shoulders to speak and promote truth.

Participants from UAE, Pakistan, India, Nepal, Iran, Armenia, Ukraine, Cambodia, Azerbaijan, Vietnam, Malaysia, Georgia, Syria and Tanzania are participating in the fellowship programme.