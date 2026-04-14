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China steps up Middle East Role as Xi proposes Structured Peace, Security Roadmap in Beijing Talks

By Web Desk Lahore|Apr 14, 2026 |Updated 6 months ago
China Steps Up Middle East Role As Xi Proposes Structured Peace Security Roadmap In Beijing Talks

BEIJING – Chinese President Xi Jinping brings sweeping four-point proposal aimed at reshaping peace and stability efforts across the Middle East and Gulf region during talks with UAE Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The proposal, presented during their high-level meeting, outlines a comprehensive framework centered on long-term regional stability and cooperation. Xi first emphasized the principle of peaceful coexistence, calling for the creation of a shared, comprehensive, cooperative, and sustainable security architecture that could guide security relations across the Middle East and Gulf states.

He also strongly stressed respect for national sovereignty, insisting that the sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity of all regional countries must be fully upheld. In addition, he highlighted the importance of safeguarding the safety of personnel, infrastructure, and diplomatic institutions belonging to all nations operating in the region.

A key pillar of the proposal focused on reinforcing the authority of international law. Xi warned against a return to what he described as a “law of the jungle,” urging countries to uphold global legal norms and maintain an orderly international system.

Finally, he underscored the need to align development with security, arguing that both must advance together. According to him, regional states should cooperate to build a stable environment that supports economic development and long-term prosperity throughout the Middle East and Gulf region.

China cautioned that any blockade of Strait of Hormuz would harm the interests of the international community and urged all parties to show restraint amid rising tensions.

The warning followed US military’s announcement that it would begin restricting maritime traffic to and from Iranian ports starting Monday, after weekend talks in Islamabad failed to reach an agreement to end the conflict with Iran. The move raised concerns globally, especially since Iran’s oil exports—before the conflict, largely passed through the Strait of Hormuz, with China being the biggest buyer.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told UAE President’s special envoy to China, Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, that blocking the strait would not serve global interests. He said China supports Gulf security concerns but insists the crisis should be resolved through a comprehensive ceasefire and diplomatic negotiations.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun also said China expects all sides to respect temporary ceasefire arrangements, pursue dialogue, and avoid renewed fighting.

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