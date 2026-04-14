CTO Virk rewards constable for exemplary dedication

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Islamabad Muhammad Sarfraz Virk awarded a commendation certificate and cash prize to Traffic Police Constable Saddam Hussain for his dedication to duty and exemplary conduct.

An ITP official told media on Monday that the constable came into the spotlight after a video went viral on social media showing him carefully cleaning and maintaining an official police vehicle with exceptional commitment and professionalism.

The citizens was widely appreciated by citizens, highlighting the officer’s sense of responsibility, honesty and pride in public service.

CTO Virk appreciated the constable’s performance, stating that such dedication not only enhanced the image of Islamabad Traffic Police but also reflected the high standards of the force.

He said the success of Islamabad Traffic Police was a result of individual efforts and sincere service of its officers and personnel. The CTO added that officers showing outstanding performance at individual level would continue to be encouraged in future as well.