New Load Shedding Schedule announced to cut power costs in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Load shedding returned in Pakistan with arrival of summer season as the government is taking stern measures to cut power cost. With rising temperatures pushing electricity demand higher, Sharif led government taken what it calls “stern austerity measures” aimed at controlling power sector costs and avoiding further financial pressure on the system.

Power Division revealed major developments in electricity pricing and management, claiming massive relief for consumers while warning of looming pressure during peak hours.

According to the official spokesperson, electricity consumers received staggering Rs46 billion relief between July and February, while surprisingly, electricity prices dropped by 71 paisas per unit, despite rising global fuel costs.

Officials insist this “unexpected relief” was achieved through a combination of system-wide reforms, strategic relief packages, strict merit-order implementation, and improved planning. The government also credits the shift toward low-cost power generation sources and better utilization of existing production capacity for bringing down costs. However, behind the relief narrative lies a serious warning.

The spokesperson confirmed that while electricity generation remains stable and sufficient to meet national demand, peak-hour consumption is becoming a growing challenge, and reliance on expensive fuels could push prices sharply upward.

Load Shedding Update

To counter this, the government has announced daily load management of approximately 2.25 hours, scheduled between 5 PM and 1 AM, a critical peak window. This step aims to reduce costly fuel usage and prevent electricity tariffs from rising further. Authorities claim this measure alone could avoid an increase of nearly Rs. 3 per unit.

The spokesperson revealed that on Prime Minister’s instructions, 80 MMCFD of local gas has been diverted to power plants, successfully preventing an additional 80 paisa per unit increase. Officials warn that without timely interventions, electricity prices could have surged by Rs. 5 to Rs. 6 per unit.

Meanwhile, DISCOs have been directed to share load-shedding schedules with consumers, while authorities stress that timely closure of commercial markets could help ease demand pressures.