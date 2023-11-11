The University of Karachi and the University of Karachi Alumni Association, Houston Texas, USA, inked a memorandum of understanding to provide need-based financial assistance to the students of eight departments of the university.As per the MoU, the students of departments of international relations, economics, psychology, mass communication, chemistry, statistics, mathematics, and computer science would benefit from the need-based scholarships for the two semesters, said a statement.

The UKAHA Houston US was providing the amount of Rs 500, 000/- annually under the MoU which was signed in 2019, and now has increased the amount to Rs1, 000, 000/- per year keeping the steep hike in living costs and overall inflation. The UKAHA Houston US named the financial assistance program as University of Karachi Alumni Association, Houston Texas, USAAcademic Achievement Award, and allocated one million rupees for the selected candidates of the eight departments.

The KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi and the President of UKAHA Houston US Muhammad Azam Akhtar signed the MoU documents at the VC Secretariat. On this occasion, the U VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi appreciated the role of the UKAHA and expressed that alumni coming back to help the students shows their commitment and dedication to their alma mater. Our students have good potential and that is why they are making a name around the globe, and they never forget their university and are always available to help the students studying in different departments.

Meanwhile, President University of Karachi Alumni Association, Houston Texas, USA Houston US Muhammad Azam Akhtar mentioned that they were lucky enough to study at the University of Karachi and the teachers have played a key role in their success. He said that the UKAHA will keep supporting the students.