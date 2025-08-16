China launches new ‘K Visa’: Eligibility criteria for Pakistanis explained

BEIJING – China has decided to launch a new visa category to attract science and technology graduates from almost across the world, including Pakistan.

The State Council has approved the decision while Chinese Premier Li Qiang has signed its decree to implement the decision to amend the country’s regulation on the administration of foreigners’ entries and exits.

What the Decision Says?

The K visa will be added to China’s ordinary visa categories, available to eligible young science and technology professionals.

Applicants for this visa must meet the qualifications and requirements set by relevant Chinese authorities and submit supporting documentation.

K Visa Launch Date

The new K visa related rules will take effect on October 1 this year.

The K visas holder will be able to enjoy more convenience in terms of number of permitted entries, validity period and duration of stay, according to information shared on official website of the State Council.

What Can K visa Holders do in China?

The K visa holders can engage in exchanges in fields such as education, culture, and science and technology.

They will also be allowed to engage in relevant entrepreneurial and business activities.

Bar specific age, educational background and work experience requirements, applications for K visas do not require a domestic employer or entity to issue an invitation, and the application process will also be more streamlined.

Officials stated at the press conference that China’s ongoing progress depends on contributions from global talent, and in return, the country offers valuable opportunities for international professionals.

They explained that the introduction of the new visa policy is part of a broader national strategy to strengthen the scientific and technological workforce in the current era. The move is designed to make it easier for young foreign experts in science and technology to enter China and to foster greater international collaboration and exchange in these fields.