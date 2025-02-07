China AI economy: boon for developing nations

In the fast-evolving economy of artificial intelligence (AI), China has emerged as a formidable player, offering profuse fortunes for developing nations, especially the global South, to help them keep pace with global technological progress. With the advent of DeepSeek, China’s pioneering AI innovation, the country is rapidly outpacing the West, establishing itself as a worldwide AI powerhouse in connection with Chinese President Xi Jinping’s vision to stay ahead in new quality productive forces, especially the AI plus initiative. China’s “artificial intelligence (AI) plus” initiative became a reality at the annual sessions of China’s top legislature and top political advisory body, or the “two sessions,” in March 2024.

This paradigm shift redefines technological leadership and offers unprecedented opportunities for developing economies worldwide. In 2023, the scale of China’s core AI industry reached 500 billion Yuan. The market scale for large AI models was 2.1 billion U.S. dollars, up 110 per cent yearly. In 2035, the scale of the AI industry is expected to exceed 1.7 trillion Yuan, according to data from the China Centre for Information Industry Development. The global AI market, valued at $196.63 billion in 2023, is projected to grow at a 36.6% annual rate from 2024 to 2030, driven by tech innovations in sectors like healthcare, vehicles, and manufacturing. Many developing nations leverage AI to boost economic growth, reduce poverty, and improve living standards.

By making AI technology more affordable and accessible, China enables nations like Pakistan, Bangladesh, and others to integrate AI-driven solutions into key sectors such as agriculture, healthcare, and education. Through strategic initiatives, including the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), China fosters global collaborations that equip local workforces with essential AI skills, creating sustainable technological ecosystems in regions that traditionally lagged in digital innovation.

One of China’s most significant advantages to developing nations is the reduction in AI development costs. Unlike Western AI models that require extensive computational resources and proprietary datasets, China’s AI firms emphasize cost-effective solutions that maximize efficiency. This affordability allows lower-income countries to adopt AI-driven applications without straining their financial resources. In agriculture, for example, Chinese AI models optimize irrigation techniques, forecast weather patterns, and improve crop yields, directly addressing food security challenges in water-scarce regions. While the benefits of AI have been mainly concentrated in developed economies, China’s strategic approach to AI development and governance is proving to be a game-changer for developing nations. With its latest AI Capacity-Building Action Plan and commitment to South-South cooperation, China is positioning itself as a leader in helping the Global South harness AI’s potential for economic growth, industrial modernization, and sustainable development.

A core pillar of China’s AI strategy is its emphasis on digital infrastructure development. Developing nations have long struggled with inadequate technological infrastructure, making participating in the AI revolution difficult. China’s push for AI and digital infrastructure connectivity aims to bridge this gap by supporting AI technologies, data centres, cloud computing facilities, and high-speed internet networks. By improving AI interoperability and accessibility, China ensures that emerging economies are not left behind in the rapidly evolving digital landscape.

Beyond infrastructure, China’s AI initiatives focus on empowering key industries such as agriculture, manufacturing, healthcare, and education. For instance, AI-powered solutions in precision agriculture can help farmers in developing countries optimize yields, manage resources efficiently, and mitigate the effects of climate change. AI applications can enhance diagnostics, telemedicine, and personalized treatments in healthcare, significantly improving medical services in regions with limited healthcare infrastructure. Through targeted investments and technology-sharing, China enables developing nations to leapfrog traditional industrial barriers and accelerate economic growth.

Another crucial aspect of China’s AI strategy is talent development. Recognizing the importance of AI literacy, China has committed to training professionals and expanding AI education in developing countries. Initiatives such as AI workshops, joint research labs, and knowledge-sharing programs are being implemented to cultivate local AI expertise. This builds a skilled workforce and ensures that AI development in these nations is locally driven and tailored to their unique socio-economic needs. By strengthening AI capacity-building efforts, China is fostering a new generation of AI professionals who can drive innovation and digital transformation in their home countries.

AI governance is another area in which China’s approach benefits the developing world. Through international cooperation mechanisms, such as the United Nations and the Digital Silk Road Initiative, China advocates for AI policies that reflect the interests of developing nations. The emphasis on national sovereignty in AI governance ensures that emerging economies maintain control over their data and technological resources. Furthermore, China’s call for ethical AI development, addressing algorithmic bias, data privacy, and security risks, aligns with the need for inclusive and fair AI implementation in diverse cultural and economic contexts.

China’s AI surge facilitates sustainable development goals (SDGs) in the Global South. AI-driven solutions are being leveraged to tackle pressing global challenges such as climate change, biodiversity conservation, and resource management. For example, AI-powered monitoring systems can help track deforestation, optimize water usage, and reduce carbon footprints. By integrating AI into green development strategies, China ensures that developing countries can pursue economic growth without compromising environmental sustainability. Aligned with the broader “Made in China 2025” vision, this transformation highlights China’s commitment to leading in AI, intelligent manufacturing, and high-tech industries.

