Chevening climate mentorship group celebrates success

ISLAMABAD — The British High Commission in Pakistan held a closing ceremony to celebrate the achievements of the Chevening Climate Mentorship Scheme participants.

Through the scheme, 25 young climate activists, journalists and professionals were connected with 11 Chevening alumni who are actively working in the climate sector.

According to a statement issued by the British High Commission here on Monday, with support from their mentors and the wider group, mentees have developed podcasts, documentaries and articles on the impacts of climate change for major channels and publications.

They have organized youth climate conferences and events on climate negotiations and climate finance.

They have established social media platforms for women in remote communities to share their climate stories.

Further, they have been supported in submitting key policy proposals to government departments like the Ministry of Climate Change.

They have been coached through presenting at COP 29.

And they have set up new climate fellowships and internships to foster the new talent on climate.

Alongside this, participants benefited from attending Chevening’s series of climate debates, where the British High Commission bought together prominent Chevening alumni in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad to debate key themes like green finance, urbanisation and COP29.

British High Commissioner, Jane Marriott said, “Climate change such is a huge challenge that it can be difficult to know how to engage and make a difference.

Linking young climate professionals with more experienced experts is a win-win situation: expertise, enthusiasm and idealism are shared to try and make a difference to help humanity.

I’m confident that the connections forged this year will grow and inspire others beyond this beginning.”

Ahmed Kamal, a university student and climate mentee, established a toolkit with simple actions children can take to meet the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.

This is now being rolled out to Beaconhouse schools across the country.

Reflecting on his work, Ahmed Kamal said, “I wanted to create something that motivated young people to take action on climate change, just as the Chevening Climate Mentorship programme was for me.

’ Sana Munir, Chevening alumni, freelance journalist and director of local government audit, department in Lahore, said, “Participating in the Chevening Climate Change mentorship scheme as a mentor was a transformative experience.

Witnessing the passion and dedication of the group was truly inspiring.”