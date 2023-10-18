Tamil Nadu minister for Sports and Youth Affairs and senior leader of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Udhayanidhi Stalin has said that chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ at Pakistani players during the India-Pakistan World Cup cricket match at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, was unacceptable.

The DMK leader, the son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, was referring to the crowd booing and chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ when the Pakistan players got out in the match.

In a post on ‘X’ ,the DMK leader said, “The treatment meted out to Pakistan players at Narendra Modi stadium is unacceptable and a new low. Sports should be a unifying force between countries, fostering true brotherhood. Using it as a tool to spread hatred is unacceptable.”

In support of the statement of Udhayanidhi Stalin, several cricket fans from Tamil Nadu have called for showering love and respect to the Pakistan cricket team who are playing at Chepauk in the next 10 days.

A fan named Lakshmi in her Facebook post said, “Pakistan is playing two matches in Chepauk in the next 10 days and we should compensate for what Babar Azam and team endured at Ahmedabad with love and care. Sports is for universal brotherhood and some people are making it a place for hate mongering which is unacceptable.”—Agencies