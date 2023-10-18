China’s President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday that the 3rd Belt and Road Forum held in Beijing is a “magnificent chapter in promoting a connected world and charting a path for all to prosper individually and collectively.”

The president’s remarks came during the opening ceremony of the forum in Beijing’s Great Hall of the People.

The governments, businesses, and individuals, which are part of the Belt and Road Initiative, have made these accomplishments achievable through their “hard work, wisdom and courage,” Xi stressed.

“Let us take this opportunity to salute all those who have participated in and contributed to Belt and Road cooperation,” he added.

Stressing the initiative’s focus on development, win-win outcomes, and inspiration, he said: “We must embark with drive and enthusiasm on the new journey toward another golden decade.” Earlier, Xi Jinping hosted world leaders, including his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, for the third Belt and Road Forum. Xi also met leaders of Uzbekistan, Serbia, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, Hungary, Ethiopia, Serbia, Chile, and Kazakhstan.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, Pakistani Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar, and leaders from Sri Lanka, the Republic of Congo, and Nigeria are attending the forum.